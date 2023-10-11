Teen safety driving program coming to Houston, here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe invites teens and parents to attend their safe driving program.

B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded by NHRA Top Fuel Drag Racer Doug Herbert after his sons John and James died in a tragic car crash. Since then, Herbert made it his mission to teach teens safe driving skills.

“[Herbert] wants teens to know the dangers involved in distracted driving, impaired driving,” said Don Hughes, B.R.A.K.E.S. central region manager.

During the session, teens will learn distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, off-road and skid recovery.

The program is happening on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at Manheim Texas Hobby.

B.R.A.K.E.S requires a $99 credit card deposit for reservations; however, it is refundable.

Teens 15 to 19 years old must have a valid permit or driver’s license. One parent or legal guardian must accompany the teen.

“We are going to give teens the ability to drive safely in [unsafe] environments,” Hughes told KPRC 2+ Now.

To sign up, visit putonthebrakes.org