Support for Israel: How Houstonians can help those in need

The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston established a “Support for Israel” fund following the multi-front terrorist attacks by Hamas.

Renée Wizig-Barrios, the President and CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston told KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas the monetary donations will assist those most in need.

“We have many nonprofits on the ground in Israel that we already give to and partner with that are already on the front lines, helping people with food, medicine, their helping displaced people, they are providing mental health services, trauma support all the immediate crisis needs,” said Renée Wizig-Barrios.

Wizig-Barrios said the fund was set up on Sunday and has raised over $1 million already.

“I think this will be continuous as the war goes on, but these first weeks are critical. We need to get funds to Israel now, it’s really important that people contribute now. We are at about $1.4 milliom,” Wizig-Barrios said.

