National Coming Out Day: Houston LGBTQIA+ safe space hosts event for community to share their story

HOUSTON – Love wins!

National Coming Out Day is a day when both members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community are encouraged to share their truth or support anyone who has decided to make their lifestyle choice public.

According to the Human Rights Campaign website, the annual day is celebrated on Oct. 11.

“Sharing our authentic selves with others is not always safe or easy, and it is not a one-day event — but when possible, it can be an extraordinarily powerful key to breaking down the barriers we face as LGBTQ+ people,” the website read.

Here in Houston, Tony’s Place has become a resource center and safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The mission of Tony’s Place is to support and power LGBTQ+ youth, with a vision of having a society in which all LGBTQ+ youth are universally welcomed, safe, and thriving.

On Wednesday, Tony’s Place will host a National Coming Out Day event where members of the public are invited to tell their unique stories in a supportive environment.

Their website stated, “Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, this event is for everyone who believes in embracing diversity and fostering inclusivity. Let’s create a safe and supportive space where we can all be our authentic selves. Don’t miss out on this empowering gathering!”

The event will be hosted by Pride Houston 365, and take place at 1429 Hawthorne Street in Houston. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Light food will also be served.