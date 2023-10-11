68º
Join Insider

Local News

National Coming Out Day: Houston LGBTQIA+ safe space hosts event for community to share their story

Be proud of who you are and show your support for LGBTQ+ equality this National Coming Out Day!

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: National Coming Out Day, LGBTQ+, LGBTQIA+
NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Love wins!

National Coming Out Day is a day when both members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community are encouraged to share their truth or support anyone who has decided to make their lifestyle choice public.

According to the Human Rights Campaign website, the annual day is celebrated on Oct. 11.

“Sharing our authentic selves with others is not always safe or easy, and it is not a one-day event — but when possible, it can be an extraordinarily powerful key to breaking down the barriers we face as LGBTQ+ people,” the website read.

Here in Houston, Tony’s Place has become a resource center and safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The mission of Tony’s Place is to support and power LGBTQ+ youth, with a vision of having a society in which all LGBTQ+ youth are universally welcomed, safe, and thriving.

On Wednesday, Tony’s Place will host a National Coming Out Day event where members of the public are invited to tell their unique stories in a supportive environment.

Their website stated, “Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, this event is for everyone who believes in embracing diversity and fostering inclusivity. Let’s create a safe and supportive space where we can all be our authentic selves. Don’t miss out on this empowering gathering!”

The event will be hosted by Pride Houston 365, and take place at 1429 Hawthorne Street in Houston. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Light food will also be served.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter