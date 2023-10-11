Lyft driver under investigation by HPD after sexual assault complaint

HOUSTON – A rideshare driver for Lyft is under investigation by Houston Police Department after a complaint for sexual assault was filed.

The incident happened in January, but the search warrant was just filed a few days ago, bringing the incident to light.

A Houston woman, 26, unidentified, because of the nature of the crime, claims she was sexually assaulted by her rideshare driver.

KPRC 2 is not identifying the Lyft driver, 33, because he has not been charged with a crime at this point in the investigation.

“It’s too early to seek charges on anyone until all the evidence is gathered and tested. And that process can sometimes take several months,” a statement from the Houston Police Department’s Special Victim’s Division, read.

The woman reported to police that she was inebriated at the time of the ride and fell asleep in the back seat. She then awoke to find her Uber Driver on top of her.

The search warrant states that the woman was able to get out of the car, but was not at her house when she got out.

The incident allegedly happened in January. The woman first told HPD about the incident in March.

The search warrant was filed in October.