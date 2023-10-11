‘It’s been a constant struggle’: Sycamore Valley residents fed up after living without water for several days

HOUSTON – Imagine living without running water for several days -- it’s been the reality for several residents in one southeast Houston neighborhood.

Residents living in the Sycamore Valley Subdivision near Charidges Court said the problem started early Saturday morning.

“I have a baby. He’s on bottles. It’s been a constant struggle,” Chassidy Loper said.

“It’s been crazy not being able to shower, cook or do anything. You don’t realize how important it is until you don’t have it,” Kathi Storrier said.

Houston Public Works found the source of the problem at the intersection of Barrow-Downs Way and Grosvenor Street.

“They have brought us water, but I feel like what’s a case of water going to do per house,” Joseph Garcia said.

“We finally got some running water. I was able to fill up one tub,” Loper said.

That’s been the daily routine for Loper. The mother of two says her water has been on and off since Saturday and she’s doing everything she can to make ends meet.

“Using a bottle of water to try to rinse bottles, clean bottles, clean dishes. Unable to cook,” she said.

During our interview with Robert Seeberger, his water came on, but after 20 minutes it was shut back off. He says he’s noticed several failures in the plumbing system in the last few years.

“The infrastructure here in this part of town is 40 years old. It was out in the county when it was built so it wasn’t absolutely up to code,” Seeberger said.

Joseph Garcia is tired of living without water.

“We haven’t been able to shower. We haven’t been able to wash dishes, or clean or have anything at all,” he said.

His front yard on Barrow Downs Way looks like a construction site.

“This is for sure a first,” he said.

Workers from the City’s Public Works Department showed up on Tuesday and started digging.

In a statement, a spokesperson said,

Houston Public Works is repairing an underground water leak caused by failed infrastructure along 514 Barrow-Downs. We expect repairs to be completed later this evening. Neighbors impacted by the water outage can pick up a case of bottled water at Kensington Place and Leicester Lane.

Residents are ready to drown out the problems and get back to the flow of things.

“I feel like the water bill should be taken care of,” Joseph Garcia said.

“Constantly having to eat out,” Loper said.

Residents impacted by the water outage can pick up a case of bottled water at Kensington Place and Leicester Lane.