Have you seen Audrey and Ella? Search underway for 2 east Texas girls allegedly taken by their father

Authorities in east Texas are searching for two children who were reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Audrey Lee, 7, and Ella Lee, 9, were last seen in Tyler at 6 p.m.

According to NBC affiliate KETK, the girl’s father, Chase Lee took them from their home after he reportedly assaulted their mother. He fled the scene “armed with a pistol.”

Ella Lee has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, black shorts, and blue high-top shoes.

Audrey Lee has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a mustard-colored shirt and blue jeans.

According to authorities, the suspect is identified as Chase Lee, 38. Lee was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, and khaki shoes.

He was last seen driving a Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate DXV6695.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or 9-1-1.