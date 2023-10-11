74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Have you seen Audrey and Ella? Search underway for 2 east Texas girls allegedly taken by their father

Chase Lee, 33, took the girls from their home after he reportedly assaulted their mother

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amber Alert, Tyler, East Texas
Amber Alert issued for 2 Tyler girls (Tyler PD)

Authorities in east Texas are searching for two children who were reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Audrey Lee, 7, and Ella Lee, 9, were last seen in Tyler at 6 p.m.

According to NBC affiliate KETK, the girl’s father, Chase Lee took them from their home after he reportedly assaulted their mother. He fled the scene “armed with a pistol.”

Ella Lee has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, black shorts, and blue high-top shoes.

Audrey Lee has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a mustard-colored shirt and blue jeans.

According to authorities, the suspect is identified as Chase Lee, 38. Lee was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, and khaki shoes.

He was last seen driving a Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate DXV6695.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email