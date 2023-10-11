3 suspects in custody, 1 at large after shots fired following police chase in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police have arrested three suspects after shots were fired during a police chase in northwest Houston. One suspect remains at large.

Police said the chase ended in the 7600 block of Ameswood Road.

Details on what led to the pursuit were not available.

No officers were hurt.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to a scene in the 7600 block of Ameswood Road.

Preliminary info is shots were fired by suspects during a pursuit. No officers were injured. Three suspects in custody and one at large.



— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2023

