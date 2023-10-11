75º
3 suspects in custody, 1 at large after shots fired following police chase in NW Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Police lights generic

HOUSTON – Houston police have arrested three suspects after shots were fired during a police chase in northwest Houston. One suspect remains at large.

Police said the chase ended in the 7600 block of Ameswood Road.

Details on what led to the pursuit were not available.

No officers were hurt.

KPRC 2 is working to get more details at the scene. We will update this story as soon as new info becomes available.

