‘This is Israel’s 9/11′: Houston Jewish community condemns terror attacks

HOUSTON – In a packed Houston synagogue, more than 2,000 people stood in solidarity condemning terror attacks by Hamas militants on Monday night.

“This is Israel’s 9/11,” Livia Link-Raviv, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest, said. “This is the murder of Jews simply because they are Jews. This cannot be allowed. Israel has the obligation to dismantle wholly and wholly eliminate the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Dozens of local leaders attended the event at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Ted Cruz, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“If there is any place in the United States that should denounce what is taking place in Israel, it should be right here in Houston, Harris County,” Turner said, touting Houston’s diversity. “There is no justification for killing children, mothers, fathers, innocent people.”

Link-Raviv said Hamas operates on “pure hatred,” which is “contagious” and “toxic.”

“Let me reassure you, we are determined and I assure you that Israel will prevail,” she said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston organized the event and an estimated 2,100 people attended with standing room only. An emergency fund created has raised more than $1 million to support the Israeli people.

Amid the ongoing conflict, one southwest Houston family is on edge with two sons and other family members in Israel.

“This is our worst fear,” Steven Plumb said.

One of his sons is a lone soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces. A lone soldier means he’s serving without any immediate family in the country.

“You don’t sleep much. You wake up a number of times, you watch your phone, you look for communications, you read as much information as you can,” Plumb said.

His son is not on the front lines and is safe, working in a military support role, loading tanks, cooking, and guarding the base. That came as a relief for his parents, but also as a frustration for him not being able to do more, Plumb said.

“He realizes that everybody in the Army has a role and can be productive,” he said.

He learned of the conflict on Saturday, but as an observant Jew, he didn’t see it on his own phone or computer. A friend told him while at services, and quickly went home to his wife.

“Your mind races and I didn’t know about my children’s safety,” he said. “The whole country is tense ... it’s a scary time.”