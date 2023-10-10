Former Goose Creek CISD substitute teacher accused of sending nude photo of himself to female student

BAYTOWN, Texas – A former Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District substitute teacher appeared in court on Monday after he was charged with online solicitation of a minor sexual explicit communication.

Joshua Hockless, 25, was accused of sending a nude photo of himself to a student. Harris County officials said the victim told her mother about the incident, then the man was taken into custody.

Hockless was later released from jail after he posted his $40,000 bond. If convicted, he could face between two and 10 years in prison.

“Because (of) the fact that this involved a teacher, an educator, somebody that children trust and look up to, that is what makes it all the more aggravated and serious,” said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Dak Cohen, who is a prosecutor for the case.

Hockless must follow certain bond conditions. He is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 17 years old and not allowed in child safety zones.

He will also have a GPS monitor, and all his electronic devices will be monitored.