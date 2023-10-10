78º
45-year-old man charged with possession of child porn

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

"Marcus Wells was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Felony Possession of Child Pornography. His bond was set at $150,00.00 out of the 174th District Court." - Constable Mark Herman (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged after admitting to possessing child pornography, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

Marcus Wells has since been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. His bond has been set at $150,000.

On Oct. 6, constable deputies executed a search warrant at a home located in the 4100 block of Bridgeland Lane. The deputies recovered the pornography material from Wells’ online accounts and several of his electronic devices.

