23-year-old killed after being shot multiple times inside restaurant in West Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a restaurant in West Harris County, leaving one dead.

According to deputies, the shooting took place inside Bombshells located at 13732 East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

Officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was having a verbal altercation with another 23-year-old male.

The suspected gunman allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the victim two to three times. The suspect then reportedly fled the location.

Deputies said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, authorities and witnesses said they know who the suspect is.

Investigation is underway.