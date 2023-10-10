68º
Join Insider

Local News

23-year-old killed after being shot multiple times inside restaurant in West Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Gun Violence
23-year-old killed after being shot multiple times inside restaurant in West Harris Co. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a restaurant in West Harris County, leaving one dead.

According to deputies, the shooting took place inside Bombshells located at 13732 East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

Officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was having a verbal altercation with another 23-year-old male.

The suspected gunman allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the victim two to three times. The suspect then reportedly fled the location.

Deputies said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, authorities and witnesses said they know who the suspect is.

Investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter