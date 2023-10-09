LIVE: Gov. Abbott to deliver remarks at solidarity gathering for Israel

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to deliver remarks at a solidarity gathering for Israel in Austin on Monday afternoon.

Abbott will be joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Rabbi Neil Blumofe, Rabbi Daniel Septimus, and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

Several faith leaders and other local officials are also expected to attend.

Gov. Abbott released a statement condeming the acts of war against the State of Israel and vowed comprehensive public safety measures for Israeli and Jewish locations across Texas.

The livestream begins at 6 p.m. KPRC 2 will broadcast the gathering in the video player above.