‘It felt too weird’: Katy couple among several Americans stuck in Israel amid attacks

As the fighting intensifies, flights in and out of Israel are being suspended -- leaving many Americans stranded.

Leonard and Deborah Maganza touched down in Israel on Saturday evening. At the time, they had no knowledge that the country was under attack.

“We didn’t know anything and then of course we spoke to a guy who met us and led us through customs to our cab and so, an Israeli citizen gave us the first run down,” said Deborah Maganza.

The Maganzas were supposed to be vacationing in Jerusalem but canceled those plans and checked into a hotel in Tel Aviv.

“We checked into the hotel and within a few minutes the sirens went off,” Leonard said.

The danger passed and the Katy-area couple said they eventually ventured out for a bit.

“We were ignorant on day one, so we were walking around but we stopped that. We didn’t walk today it just felt too weird,” said Leonard Maganza.

The reality of war began to set in after that.

Leonard tells KPRC 2 that in the distance he could hear what he described as “rolling thunder.”

“Went down and spoke to the front desk and he goes, yea you’re hearing the bombs coming out of Gaza, landing in Israel about 40 to 50 miles south of where we are,” Leonard said.

The couple have since spent their time trying to keep their two daughters and extended family informed of their situation while trying to find a flight out.

“I said any airline, to any city, at any cost and I was willing to buy a first-class ticket. He came back and said nope, the quickest you can get out is Friday and we don’t know if that will still fly,” Leonard said.

The Maganzas added that their thoughts and prayers are with the families in the region who have lost loved ones in the war.