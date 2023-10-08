70º
Nearly 10,000 runners show up for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Susan G. Komen continued to spread the word with their Race for the Cure.

Roughly 10,000 runners and walkers laced up Saturday morning at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston.

The race raises critical funds to support breast cancer patients, advance research, and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

Race organizer Kristen Barley said the event is especially important to her as she is a 15-year breast cancer survivor.

“It means so much to me as a 15-year survivor, I made it my goal to race in my first race in 2008 when I was first diagnosed, I had finished all my treatment, and coming out here and seeing all the love and support, it means so much to these people and it means so much to me personally, and now that I’ve worked for the organization for five years, its just, its so heartwarming,” Barley said.

For more information about breast cancer and how you can help in the fight against the disease, click here.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

