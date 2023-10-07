75º
Security to be increased around Houston synagogues following Israel attacks, mayor says

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Following attacks inside the country of Israel, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city will be beefing up security around synagogues and other potential venues.

“We are saddened by and condemn the attack on the State of Israel and its people,” a statement from the mayor read on X/Twitter. “In light of these attacks, the City is enhancing security around synagogues and other potential venues throughout the City.”

The Associated Press reports dozens of Hamas militants entered southern Israel and went into towns nearby to the Gaza Strip.

The surprise attack began early morning Saturday during a major Jewish holiday. Dozens of Israelis have reportedly been killed in the attacks.

