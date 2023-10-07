68º
Authorities searching for inmate that escaped from Brazoria prison

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Brazoria County
BRAZORIA, Texas – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Cadarion Avery, 20, was last seen on Friday around 11:32 p.m. at the Clemens Unit. He walked away from the trusty camp, which is a prison housing area separate from the main prison for inmates who committed non-violent crimes.

Avery was convicted of theft in Smith County and serving a five-year sentence.

He is five feet and four inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has shaved or a buzzed haircut and no facial hair. Avery has tattoos on his right forearm and a tattoo on his left forearm that says “Yolanda.”

He was last seen wearing a white prison uniform.

If you see Avery, do not get close to him. You should call local authorities and may contact the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

