Woman shoots brother during argument near Pearland

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies say a woman shot her brother Friday morning in south Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Fellows Road around 6 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there was a disturbance between the sister and brother before the shooting.

The brother was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery. He is expected to survive.

