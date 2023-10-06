Woman shoots brother during argument near Pearland

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies say a woman shot her brother Friday morning in south Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Fellows Road around 6 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there was a disturbance between the sister and brother before the shooting.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to the 1700 blk of Fellows Rd.

pic.twitter.com/TfdJDTwecX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 6, 2023

The brother was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery. He is expected to survive.