Kevin McCarthy denies reports he is considering resigning from Congress

FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the House, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. McCarthy spent years tirelessly raising mountains of Republican campaign cash as he worked his way toward becoming Speaker of the House. Now that hes been ousted from the post, some in McCarthys party are wondering if all that fundraising will evaporate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted as House speaker this week, shot down reports that he was considering an early departure from Congress and said Friday that he won’t be stepping down.

“I am not resigning. I got a lot more work to do,” McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill.

“We’re going to keep the majority. I’m going to help the people I got here, and we’re going to expand it further,” he said, referring to the 2024 elections.

His comments came shortly after two people familiar with the situation told NBC News said McCarthy was considering resigning.

One of the McCarthy allies said he was “exploring his options but has not made a definitive decision.”

“No decision made,” the other source said.

Politico first reported that McCarthy was considering leaving Congress before his term ends in early January 2025.

