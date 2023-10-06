2 men in their early 20s killed in shootout in West Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities said two men were killed during a shootout near an apartment complex in west Houston on Thursday night.

According to Houston police, the incident took place in the 1890 block of Barker Cypress around 10 p.m.

HPD said officers responded to the reported shooting at that location and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

A few moments later, HPD was made aware of a second victim who had been dropped off at a nearby trauma center with gunshot wounds. A medical staff pronounced that victim dead at the hospital.

Investigators said they have reason to believe the two men were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said a white vehicle was said to have been seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Authorities said that the vehicle leaving the scene matched the description of the vehicle that dumped the second gunshot victim off at the hospital.

Officers added that two Hispanic men were seen pulling the gunshot victim from the car and dumping him at the entrance of the hospital.

So far, investigators have located a firearm from the original shooting scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Houston police.