Wall of mobile home falls as Pearland crews battle fire; 5 firefighters injured

PEARLAND, Texas – Five Pearland firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a mobile home Thursday.

According to Pearland Fire Chief Jack Taylor, the fire happened in the 18000 block of Frazier Lane.

Firefighters were called to the home around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When units arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home.

Taylor said while battling the fire, a wall fell on firefighters, injuring four of them. They were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

One of the firefighters suffered a broken leg and burns. He is in stable condition and will stay in the hospital for at least another 24 hours. The other three firefighters were released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

A fifth firefighter was also injured while fighting the fire. She had minor injuries and was cleared at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.