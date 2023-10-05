New IKEA concept store to open in 2024 at Katy’s Cinco Ranch area

KATY, Texas – A new IKEA is set to open in Katy next year, but this particular location will be different compared to the West Houston location.

The company announced on Wednesday that the new store in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch will feature a “Plan and Order” concept with pick-up.

This will allow customers to receive personalized interior design planning and online order pick-up.

“Our commitment to expanding the IKEA experience is unwavering and Katy is a strategic next step in our journey. We believe in bringing the magic of IKEA closer to our customers to better meet their needs, both in-store and digitally, with newer, more accessible store formats” said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S.

The new store will open in 2024 at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Suite G130 in Katy.