Burglary suspect shot after trying to spray paint security K9, assault security officer at Fifth Ward junkyard

HOUSTON – Authorities said a burglary suspect was shot at a Fifth Ward junkyard after he tried to spray paint a security K9 and assault a security officer at the property.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 1200 block of Jensen Drive at around 6:50 p.m.

Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 1200 Jensen. Adult male is expected to survive. Initial reports are the male burglary suspect was shot by a security officer after trying to spray paint a security K9 and assault the security officer. 202 pic.twitter.com/5GLtgaBh2K — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 5, 2023

HPD posted on X/Twitter the initial reports are that the suspect was shot by the security officer after trying to spray paint the K9 and assault the officer.

Authorities said the man shot has been taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.