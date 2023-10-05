ASK 2 TRAFFIC: When will the construction on 610 at 288 be finished?

“When will the construction on 610 at 288 be finished? More than three years now of merging to 2 lanes... ARGGG!”

Answer: The 610 South Loop/Cambridge project is expected to be completed by mid-2025. We reached out to Bambi Hall, the Public Information Officer with TxDOT.

Hall is encouraging drivers to pack their patience as work continues.

“It is getting better as we go along. The closures are necessary to make sure we are addressing all the nuances of the construction process. This is a major project. It is a $117M project, and it is also one of the six Texas Clear Lanes projects we have in the Houston area, “explained Hall.

