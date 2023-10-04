RSV vaccines available for adults and babies, local hospital hopes it lowers hospitalizations from the disease

For the first time ever, people over 60 and pregnant women can get a vaccine to protect against RSV, a contagious and deadly virus.

For the first time ever, people older than 60 and pregnant women can get a vaccine to protect against RSV, a contagious and deadly virus.

Texas Children’s Hospital pathologist-in-chief Dr. Jim Versalovic says RSV has the potential to be just as problematic this year as it was last year. In 2022, TCH had more babies than usual in the pediatric intensive care unit because of this virus.

“We will not be surprised to see more RSV activity,” he said.

Now new vaccines might be arriving at a clinic near you just in time. The CDC and FDA recommend the first RSV seasonal vaccine for adults 60 and older and for pregnant people to protect their newborns from severe illness.

Pregnant women should get vaccinated during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy and if a baby is born early, there’s an infant dose they can be given.

“Studies in 2022 documented that up to a quarter, around a quarter, 24(%), 25% of young children infected not only required hospitalization. But mechanical ventilation, intubation, oxygen support. So this is serious business for young children, especially those) under two years of age. Studies have documented rather dramatic protection for infants in the first three months of life, with that protection above 80% for severe disease and around 70% for the first six months, that is lowering the risk of a severe infection by 70%. The good news is that during just the past, during the summer of 2023, we also have FDA approval for a new monoclonal antibody for infants, and that is now FDA approved up to 24 months of age. So it covers that window between six months and 24 months. We have a new antibody, a new monoclonal antibody available to combat RSV,” said Dr. Versalovic.

Insurance and Medicaid will pay for the vaccine. Right now CVS and Walgreens have the vaccine for adults over 60. CVS said they will have the vaccine for pregnant women too soon.