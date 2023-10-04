New developments in federal case against convicted former Houston City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas

Changes are on the horizon for convicted former Houston City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas according to federal records KPRC 2 Investigates has obtained.

The attorney representing Thomas – Monique Sparks - has made a request of the court to be removed from the case.

In a three-page filing from September 22, Sparks tells the court that Thomas, “has failed to comply with the terms of the employment agreement with counsel due to a conflict of interest.” Sparks goes on to request for a hearing in order to present evidence that supports her request to no longer represent Thomas.

This means Mayor Sylvester Turner’s former right hand man, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the summer of 2022 on his own accord without being directly indicted or charged with a crime, may now potentially hire a new attorney or have one appointed to him by the feds. In fact, when KPRC 2 Investigates emailed the court Tuesday morning for clarification on the matter they responded to our emailing asking, “Are you his new counsel?”

Another development is a new sentencing date for Thomas now set for December 18 according to federal records. It was over a year ago Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy tied to bribery. The former city director admitted to accepting cash bribes in exchange for changing a bar’s classification to a restaurant during the pandemic. However, since entering his guilty plea there have been five instances in which Thomas sentencing date has been terminated and a new one established.

Former federal prosecutors KPRC 2 Investigates have spoken with throughout these delays say the consistent rescheduling of defendant’s sentencing date is routinely a sign there is cooperation going on.

We will continue to monitor this case for developments.