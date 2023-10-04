FUGITIVE WANTED: Authorities searching for Houston gang member who failed to register as sex offender

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating an alleged sex offender who has been on the run since May.

Authorities said Timothy Wayne Kirksey, 34, is a high-risk sex offender affiliated with the Tree Top Piru Bloods gang. He has been wanted since May 2023, when a warrant was issued in Harris County for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender, according to DPS.

In 2007, Kirksey was reportedly convicted of robbery and assault of a public servant and sentenced to three years of confinement for each offense, served concurrently. In 2012, authorities said he was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl. He subsequently received a five-year sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. In 2021, Kirksey was allegedly convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and failure to register as a sex offender.

Kirksey is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, back, both arms and both hands. He also has scars on his face, left arm and right hand.

For more information or updates on Kirksey, go to www.dps.texas.gov.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 34 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then click on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives. They are considered armed and dangerous.