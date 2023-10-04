Gov. Abbott readies state resources ahead of severe weather across Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about the recent 88th Legislative Session to an audience at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin, on June 2, 2023.

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare the state’s resources ahead of anticipated excessive rainfall and flash flooding threats from a storm system moving across Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, a slow-moving cold front crossing the state through the end of the week is expected to bring severe storms to Texas. Primary threats include heavy rainfall, flash flooding, large hail, strong winds, and tornadoes.

TDEM has activated the following state resources to support flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads

Additionally, TDEM has placed the following resources on standby to support flood operations as warranted:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams with boat capabilities

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): Game Wardens and boat squads

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities

Texas National Guard: High-profile vehicles

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to:

Know the types of flood risk in your area.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit texasready.gov

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels and declutter drains and gutters, install check valves and consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don’t drown.

