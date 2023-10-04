83º
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks got her own Barbie — and it’s already sold out

“When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self — All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back,” the music legend wrote of the doll.

Marlene Lenthang, NBC News

American musician Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the US Festival, Ontario, California, May 30, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin, Getty)

Music legend Stevie Nicks officially has her own Barbie doll — and it sold out in less than 24 hours.

Nicks, whose powerful voice has enthralled audiences for decades with Fleetwood Mac and in her own solo career, unveiled Mattel’s Music Collector Series Barbie doll on social media Sunday.

The doll, in celebration of her 2023 headlining tour, is inspired by Nicks’ look on the 1977 Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” album cover: a long black dress with draped sleeves and black shoes.

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

