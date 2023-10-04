77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Evacuation, shelter-in-place order issued for parts of Angleton due to natural gas leak

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Angleton, Gas Leak, Evacuation, Shelter-In-Place
fire truck generic (WDIV)

Officials with the City of Angleton have issued an evacuation and shelter-in-place order due to a natural gas leak.

Residents who live on East Murray Street and a portion of South Anderson Street have been asked to evacuate from their homes as crews investigate the leak. Several homes near the evacuation site are ordered to shelter-in-place.

At this time, South Anderson Street is shut down.

It is unknown when repairs will be completed. Crews are working to determine what caused the leak.

Those residents who need assistance with finding a location to evacuate can contact the Angleton Police Department at 979-849-2383 pressing option 1 for dispatch.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email