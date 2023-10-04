Evacuation, shelter-in-place order issued for parts of Angleton due to natural gas leak

Officials with the City of Angleton have issued an evacuation and shelter-in-place order due to a natural gas leak.

Residents who live on East Murray Street and a portion of South Anderson Street have been asked to evacuate from their homes as crews investigate the leak. Several homes near the evacuation site are ordered to shelter-in-place.

At this time, South Anderson Street is shut down.

It is unknown when repairs will be completed. Crews are working to determine what caused the leak.

Those residents who need assistance with finding a location to evacuate can contact the Angleton Police Department at 979-849-2383 pressing option 1 for dispatch.