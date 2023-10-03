WATCH TONIGHT: Flashback to the Astros first World Series championship

The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series Champions

Houston – Maybe it’s a coincidence. Maybe not.

We’re streaming an encore presentation of the post-game celebration that followed the Astros first World Series win in 2017, on the same night and at the same time as a PBS documentary about the cheating scandal.

Most Astros fans will tell you, it’s time to move on.

That’s why we’re inviting you to instead relive that magical night with us.

KPRC 2′s coverage captured the revelry that followed the historic win. And you can be part of the celebration all over again.

Watch the flashback Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time: