HOUSTON – Npower and Harris County have teamed up in a $1.8 million project to train veterans and young people.

Those ages 18 to 26 years old who live in Harris County for high-paying jobs in the tech industry.

The training is 20 weeks long and is being provided absolutely free of charge and could result in applicants earning jobs that pay $100,000 a year and up.

If you would like to apply, go to www.npower.org.