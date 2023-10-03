LIST: High water reported on some Houston-area roads due to heavy rain

HOUSTON – A few high-water locations are being reported on some Houston-area roads due to severe weather.

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston TranStar:

IH-10 Katy Eastbound at IH-45 Gulf/ Hogan St., Exit Ramp, verified at 3:43 p.m., Tuesday.

IH-45 North Southbound at Hogan/Crockett St., Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Exit Ramp, verified at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday .

IH-69 Eastex Southbound before Cavalcade St., Left Shoulder, Left Lane, two Center Lanes, verified at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday.

IH-45 North Northbound at Canino, verified at 4:14 p.m. - lanes affected: three frontage road lane(s)

Related weather articles: