LIST: High water reported on some Houston-area roads due to heavy rain

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A few high-water locations are being reported on some Houston-area roads due to severe weather.

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston TranStar:

  • IH-10 Katy Eastbound at IH-45 Gulf/ Hogan St., Exit Ramp, verified at 3:43 p.m., Tuesday.
  • IH-45 North Southbound at Hogan/Crockett St., Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Exit Ramp, verified at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday .
  • IH-69 Eastex Southbound before Cavalcade St., Left Shoulder, Left Lane, two Center Lanes, verified at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday.
  • IH-45 North Northbound at Canino, verified at 4:14 p.m. - lanes affected: three frontage road lane(s)

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

