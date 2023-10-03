Bedbugs bite into Paris, stoking fears ahead of the Olympics

Common bedbug (Cimex lectularius) obtaining its blood meal on the human skin, 1976. Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control (CDC) / Donated by the World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The long-repeated advice: Don’t let the bedbugs bite.

But with the Paris Olympics less than a year away, fears that the blood-sucking insects could take a bite out of those attending the Olympic Games next summer have led to demands for action.

Footage of the creatures crawling around on high-speed trains and the Paris Metro has been published on social media, while many report sightings in cinemas and even at Charles de Gaulle Airport. Online articles about bedbugs have also started to pop up regularly.

For more, visit NBCNews.com.