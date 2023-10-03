77º
1 critically injured after crash involving school bus in NW Harris County

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

CYPRESS – One person has been transported to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

The crash was reported at Barker Cypress and Queenston around 1 p.m.

Three kids were on board the school bus when it crashed with another vehicle, but no injuries were reported from the bus.

One adult in the second vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

