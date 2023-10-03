1 critically injured after crash involving school bus in NW Harris County

CYPRESS – One person has been transported to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

The crash was reported at Barker Cypress and Queenston around 1 p.m.

Three kids were on board the school bus when it crashed with another vehicle, but no injuries were reported from the bus.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a major crash at Barker Cypress and Queenston. A school bus, with three kids on-board was involved. At this time, no injuries reported from the bus. The adult occupant of the second vehicle involved has been transported to a

1/2 pic.twitter.com/bQSKarzeee — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 3, 2023

One adult in the second vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.