City officials announce National Night Out 2023, offering discounted Uber rides in SE Houston

News conference below

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Several law enforcement agencies from around the Houston area gathered to announce their plans for Houston’s National Night Out 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

This is the 40th National Night Out in the city.

Among those in attendance were Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin. Mayor Sylvester Turner is reportedly undergoing surgery.

The North Houston District will be hosting a celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thomas R. Wussow Park. Residents are asked to bring their family and friends to the event and enjoy free food, snacks, a petting zoo, and more family fun.

“I’m incredibly proud,” said Tracy Harrison, Vice President of Public Safety. “National recognition means we, as a community, have one of the best National Night Outs in the country. We are thankful to our law enforcement, partners, and sponsors who contribute and make it so successful.”

The Southeast Management District will be offering discounted Uber trips for that night. The voucher will be good for up to $10 off of two rides within the Houston Southeast boundary.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF PLACES TO CELEBRATE

