“RENAISSANCE: A film by Beyoncé” to hit theaters this December

WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Everybody, stay calm!!!

Overnight, the Queen made another highly-anticipated announcement.

In true Beyoncé form, the Houston native confirmed several reports that she will soon be releasing a film showcasing her billion-dollar Renaissance World Tour.

By now, you know that this tour has been like none other. Selling out arenas across the world, from country to country.

Millions of her fans lined up in droves to see the show, dressed head to toe in chrome silver.

But some weren’t so lucky as tickets sold out quickly.

Well, that will all change soon as everyone will be able to experience the tour on a big screen this winter.

It appears the actual show will be in the film, as well as several intimate backstage moments with the crew. Looks like we’ll even get an appearance from Blue Ivy and the twins!

Act I of the Renaissance World Tour will hit theaters on Dec. 1, 2023.

Beyoncé and her team made the announcement via social media early Monday morning, just hours after her last tour stop in Kansas City.

The caption on YouTube read, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind, and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Click here to buy your tickets in advance - AMC Theatres; Cinemark