Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing during north Houston quinceañera party

HOUSTON – A man was charged with murder and is accused of stabbing another man at a quinceañera birthday party on Saturday in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a cutting around 8:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Goodson Drive.

Officers later arrived and saw 37-year-old David Rodriguez-Lopez had been stabbed in his chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Celso Gutierrez-Cabrera, 42, lives at the apartments, and confronted people at the party possibly about the noise. The victim came out of the party to speak to the man.

Then, authorities said the suspect went back into his apartment, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other man in the chest.

Cabrera then ran away, but the partygoers followed him. He was arrested at a convenience store near the apartment complex and charged with murder. Officers also recovered the knife.

Cabrera’s bond was set at $250,000. An investigation is still underway.