‘Boopac Shakur,’ who outed pedophiles online, fatally shot at restaurant after accusing suspect

PONTIAC, Mi. – A Michigan man who used social media to attempt to catch pedophiles was fatally shot during a dispute with a person he accused of being a predator over the weekend, police say.

Robert Wayne Lee, 40, boasted a combined following of over 60,000 on Instagram and Facebook, where he was known as “Boopac Shakur.” He’d pose as a 15-year-old girl to lure potential predators and get them arrested — a tactic officials considered dangerous, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lee was in a restaurant in Pontiac Friday evening around 10:30 p.m. when he confronted two individuals at a table. The sheriff’s office said Lee had accused one of the individuals, an 18-year-old male, of being a pedophile. No further comment was shared on the veracity of his allegation.

The confrontation “rapidly escalated,” and one of the suspects fired a pistol, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

