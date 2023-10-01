Man attempts carjacking, assaults woman after breaking into apartment, injures arresting deputies in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A man was arrested, accused of attempting to carjack a driver, assaulting a woman after breaking into an apartment and injuring deputy constable’s as they were attempting to arrest him.

According to the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, while actively patrolling, deputies assigned to the Hobby District were flagged down at a convenience store at the 8500 block of Broadway St.

Deputies were told by witnesses that a man attempted to pull out the driver of a vehicle in an attempt to carjack the driver.

Bystanders were able to run off the suspect where he fled on foot.

The suspect then broke into an apartment unit, where the owner was inside. The owner of the apartment told the suspect to leave or she was going to call the police.

The constable’s office said the suspect pushed the woman to the floor causing her to dislocate her shoulder.

The man then fled and deputies were able to locate the suspect and apprehend him.

While actively resisting, the suspect injured deputies. They were transported to the hospital due to their injuries.

The suspect was identified as Denzel Okafor. He is charged with burglary of a habitation and assault on a peace officer.

According to court records, Okafor has a $70,000 bond.