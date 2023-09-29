Man in critical condition after being ambushed, shot while sitting in his car in north Harris Co.

Harris County Sheriff deputies are searching for at least three suspects who they said ambushed a man and shot him while he was sitting in his car Thursday night.

Harris County Sheriff deputies are searching for at least three suspects who they said ambushed a man and shot him while he was sitting in his car Thursday night.

Deputies said they found the 32-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to his upper body after 9 p.m. in a neighborhood on Baltic Lane near Nanes Drive in North Harris County.

“He was shot in the vehicle. The vehicle [then] traveled down the road where it came to a stop. He was shot within the vehicle, exited the vehicle, made it about two houses, and neighbors called 911,” said a deputy on the scene.

The victim was taken to Houston Northwest Trauma Center in critical condition.

Deputies said at least two of the suspects then took off on bikes, while another ran off.

If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.