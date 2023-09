HOUSTON – If you’re headed to downtown Houston this Saturday, whether you’re catching a Dynamo game or doing some shopping -- heads up!

Service on the METRORail Red Line between Fannin South and Downtown Transit Center stations will be modified all day Saturday due to maintenance.

Shuttle buses will be offered at stops between the two and will run every 10 minutes. The shuttle service is free.

Riders are urged to allow extra travel time to your destination.

For a map, click here.