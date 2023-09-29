2 men dead after stabbing each other during fight in Channelview, sheriff’s office says

Police said two men are now dead after reportedly stabbing each other during a fight in the Channelview area.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Police said two men are now dead after reportedly stabbing each other during a fight in the Channelview area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deadly incident took place at a mobile home in the 16000 block of Avenue D on Thursday night.

Sergeant Greg Pinkins, who was on the scene, said they received a call from a woman who was inside the home when the two men got into the fight.

Both men, aged 51 and 47, were reportedly armed with knives and were somehow able to stab one another.

“I don’t think that there is a relationship there. One male came over at the request of a female that was there, and the other male lives at the trailer,” Pinkins said. “But I don’t think there’s any type of relationship between the two males.”

Those in the area who knew the men told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that they didn’t really get along. They also said that the dispute between the men had to do with a woman and it appeared they had some sort of jealousy towards one another.

“At this time, we’re trying to secure a search warrant so that we can go inside and process the scene and begin our investigation,” Pinkins said. “It has not been confirmed that there was another adult female and a young child that left the residence prior to deputies’ arrival. And we have yet to confirm that.”

KPRC 2 crews are at the scene, waiting to hear more from the sheriff’s office.