Spring Branch ISD board approves to lower tax rate nearly 19 cents lower than 2022

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Homeowners in Spring Branch Independent School District will see a $0.1889 reduction in their district tax rate from last year, according to a release.

During Tuesday’s meeting, board trustees voted unanimously, 7-0, to reduce the tax rate for the 2023-2024 fiscal year from $1.2688 to $1.0789 per $100 of assessed taxable valuation.

According to the release, the actual impact on a local resident’s tax statement is dependent on the taxable value of a specific property as set by the Harris County Appraisal District.

In addition, the school tax levy (payment) remains frozen for Spring Branch ISD taxpayers with the over-65 or disabled persons exemptions. These frozen levies will be lowered in response to SB 12 passed in 2021, and also for SB 2 passed in 2023, assuming voter passage of Texas Constitutional amendments in November 2023.

