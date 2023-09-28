Popeyes employee allegedly selling drugs shoots at customer who tried to rob him during work

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An employee of a northeast Harris County Popeyes restaurant was arrested after authorities said he was actively selling drugs while working and fired a gun at someone who had come to buy when a fight broke out.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, it happened at the Popeyes located at the 8400 Block of FM 1960 Bypass Road West.

The constable’s office said they were called to the restaurant around 4 p.m. for a discharged firearm and an active disturbance.

Authorities said the employee, believed to be 17 years old was actively selling drugs while working.

“The employee was working the drive-thru or working the front cash system. And if an individual comes into the restaurant or a vehicle comes through the drive-thru with the smell of marijuana emitting from their person and or the vehicle, he would pass them a phone number and let them know he is selling the marijuana itself to call them if they needed some,” said Capt. Buddy Gheen with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

During a drug transaction in the restaurant bathroom, a fight broke out when the buyer tried to rob the person of the drugs.

A physical fight ensued with the two tossing and turning over the employee’s backpack. The fight then spilled outside the business where the employee pulled out a gun and shot at the person who had come to buy the drugs. Authorities said the employee is accused of firing at least seven times.

Authorities said they don’t know who the buyer was as they ran off, but shell casings were recovered as well as drugs in a trash can along with the gun.

The employee was arrested and the constable’s office said he is facing charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, deadly conduct, and tampering with evidence.

Authorities said the teenager had only been employed for about a month. He is underage, so it is not clear how he got the gun or how long the illegal drug activity may have been going on.

“You never hear of something like this where, you know, an individual is brazen enough to, you know, give his number out and let him know that he’s, you know, a suspected you know, illegal narcotics seller,” Gheen said.

No one was hurt in the incident, despite it happening at such a busy time in the area.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Popeyes’ corporate office for comment but has not heard back yet.