Motorcyclist dead after hit and run crash in north Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run crash in north Harris County Wednesday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said it happened at 20081 Holzwarth Road in the Spring area.

According to the constable’s office, a man driving a motorcycle was involved in a crash with a red pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Authorities said the pickup truck left the scene.

Investigators are working the scene and the roadway will be closed for the next several hours as they gather evidence.

The constable’s office said they will be releasing more information about the suspect vehicle in the coming day.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

