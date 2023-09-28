METRO approves bike share program to start summer 2024

HOUSTON – METRO said its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the implementation of a new bike share program.

The program is slated to begin in the summer of 2024.

METRO Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran said integrating bike share with other transit services is a big step in making METRO’s transportation system more accessible, equitable and eco-friendlier, while also giving people more choices.

“We’re excited to embark on a bike share initiative that will enhance connectivity to METRO’s existing transit services and better serve the diverse needs of commuters within the region.” said Ramabhadran.

METRO said Key features of the program include: