METRO approves bike share program to start summer 2024

HOUSTON – METRO said its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the implementation of a new bike share program.
The program is slated to begin in the summer of 2024.
METRO Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran said integrating bike share with other transit services is a big step in making METRO’s transportation system more accessible, equitable and eco-friendlier, while also giving people more choices.
“We’re excited to embark on a bike share initiative that will enhance connectivity to METRO’s existing transit services and better serve the diverse needs of commuters within the region.” said Ramabhadran.
METRO said Key features of the program include:
- Strategic Placement and Integration with Transit: METRO’s new bike share program will feature 140 E-bikes at 20 solar-ready stations near transit hubs, with potential growth to 100 stations. This integrated solution makes it easier for commuters to combine biking with public transit, addressing first-last mile challenges and enhancing mobility.
- Effortless Payment and Access: METRO’s bike share integration into its ADA-compliant fare payment system ensures a seamless and accessible user experience.
- With the METRO Trip App, customers will be able to conveniently access both public transit and the bike share network. This unified platform will empower riders to effortlessly find bikes, check availability, and make payments, making multimodal transportation a hassle-free reality.
- Affordable Pricing: METRO is committed to keeping all transit services accessible to everyone. The program will offer affordable pricing options, making it an attractive transportation alternative.