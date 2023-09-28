Man shot to death at duplex on Houston’s south side

A man was reportedly shot and killed at a duplex on Houston’s south side on Wednesday night.

HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed at a duplex on Houston’s south side Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting took place on Sunflower Street near Cullen just after 11 p.m.

Police said a woman and a man arrived at the duplex. The woman who was in the vehicle said moments after the man stepped out, she heard gunshots.

After hearing the shots, the woman said she got in the driver’s seat, left the scene, and called police.

When police arrived, the man was found dead at the scene.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Investigators have not released word on a possible suspect in this case.