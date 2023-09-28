Gas prices at the pump: This is what fuel is costing people in Houston area

HOUSTON – Here is what you need to know about gas prices in the Houston area.

AAA, the nonprofit American Automobile Association, said gas prices are averaging $3.38 in Texas and $3.83 nationally. You can watch the prices here. The highest prices reported in the United States right now are in California, according to AAA, averaging at $5.04 a gallon.

“Gas prices are dropping, but it’s unlikely that many drivers will notice”, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The statewide average dropped three cents this week, but fluctuation remains possible. Crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, continues to be more expensive due to tightening global supplies.”

You can watch current gas prices at stations across the Houston area here from the Gas Buddy app. Click on the locations to the right to find your specific area or neighborhood and the stations’ prices where you are.

