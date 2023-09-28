ASK 2: Can my neighbor park right across from my driveway?

HOUSTON – Ask 2: Is it legal for cars to park right across the street from my driveway making it uneasy for me to get out of my driveway while trying to go to work early in the morning?

Answer: We reached out to Sgt. Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Woodard, while you cannot park in front of someone’s driveway, there is no law that states you can’t park across the street.

“I know that hinders an individual from reversing safely and trying to ease out of the driveway without hitting someone’s car. You got to be careful. We don’t want you to back out when it’s unsafe. My best advice- let’s get to know our neighbors. If we are able to communicate with our neighbor and say hey look, I don’t want to hit your vehicle. I don’t want there to be an accident. Could you please move your vehicle over a tad bit,” Woodard stated.