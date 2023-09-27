‘Start sending a message’: Organized retail theft low in Houston, but officials say regular theft a problem

Organized retail theft as it is sometimes classified isn’t something we’ve had to deal with much here in Houston. According to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office, there have only been nine instances since 2019 and just one so far in 2023. But that doesn’t mean it’s not on the minds of many.

HOUSTON – Retail theft across the country has gone up in recent years.

The thefts, usually consisting of a large group of looters, have even forced some big-name retailers like Target to shut down some of its stores in places like California.

Tuesday night in Philadelphia, looters went on an eight-hour crime spree hitting stores like Apple, Foot Locker and Lululemon.

In Philadelphia Tuesday, a large group of thieves helped themselves to any and everything they could get their hands on.

It’s a crime seen a lot lately and one Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers has been watching closely.

“We haven’t seen the flash mobs in other large cities but what we have seen is a lot retail theft,” Kahan said.

Kahan said it’s simple and the punishment even here in Texas is a slap on the wrist in most cases.

“You got a lot of different thefts that are happening all over Houston and Harris County,” he said. “The majority of offenders are actually getting out on a PR personal recognizance bond and the offenders know that.”

The numbers seem to agree. While organized retail theft is low, as of August 2023, we’ve had 3,012 different types of thefts, the charges and numbers vary, depending on the amount stolen.

So far, there have been 3,004 people who have bonded out. A total of 828 were PR bonds.

“You got to start sending a message out to these would-be, want-to-be thieves that we’re going to take this seriously,” Kahan said.

This type of crime has also prompted the Texas Comptrollers’ Office to create a statewide task force to try and deter retail theft.

“We have all seen the shocking images of organized mobs ransacking retail outlets in California, Illinois and other states. These brazen attacks cost retailers and make shoppers feel unsafe,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement. “While Texas has seen fewer of these instances, we are not immune. The Legislature has taken critical steps to support law enforcement and hold criminals accountable.”